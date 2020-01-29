We all dream of sometime hitting it big and making a fortune on hot stocks – but we aren’t always trusting on our ability to analyze and beat the stock market. If you do not have the required knowledge, these trades may end up costing you a lot of money instead of bringing you to the winning side. This is why you need to invest in the right stocks – and to do that, you’ll need someone to teach you how to pick them. In this regard, we will guide you so that you only pick the best stock picking services.
1. Timothy Sykes
No matter if you are a beginner or an experienced investor, Tim Sykes will always have some good advice for you. In his belief, the best trading style not only finds the right entry and exit point – but also takes you all the way to the right stocks.
Sykes has around two decades of experience when it comes to stocks, with a spectacular track record. This can be seen by simply looking at his luxurious life as he travels from one place to another. You couldn’t do that unless you learned how to make some good picks.
The package is fairly affordable, considering the options that you get – which is why even a beginner trader would benefit from it. The service will bring you alerts , videos where you can learn the “craft,” and many more. Read the full Timothy Sykes review here.
Pros:
- You get real-time alerts
- You have a lot of educational material from which you can learn
- You have a variety of stock picks
- The prices are fairly affordable
Cons
- Not really beginner-focused
2. Investors Underground
If you need a stocks picks service that will bring you a lot of alerts, regardless of the days of the week, then this service is certainly going to prove helpful to you. No matter if you are reading through the daily blog articles, the chatroom or the charts, you will always find out something new.
The chatroom, in particular, is a place that you might find most convenient. Many high-profile traders are generally joining that chat room, sharing their trades so that everyone can have a chance at successfulstocks. It gives you the plans that you may use throughout the day, as long as you are attentive to the alerts.
Simply put, Investors Underground is one of the programs that help you build your confidence. It shows you the ropes so that you may eventually become much better at your trading skills. Read the full Investors Underground review here.
Pros
- Great educational resources
- Easily approachable customer support
- Transparent trading approach
- Frequent webinars are great for building confidence
- Experts provide daily stock watchlists
Cons
- The need to work a bit more on the daily alerts
3. Warrior Trading
If you are looking for more choices and alerts in the trading world, then Warrior Trading is certainly going to help you out. No matter if you are a beginner when it comes to trading or someone that wishes to up their game, this is considered the best stock alert service for those looking to make a trade.
They say that there is no trading service that offers a better chatroom than Warrior Trading. The moderators are top grade, and the conversations there are generally easy-flowing and not-at-all difficult to understand.
That being said, even if you go off the chat room, the experts will still continue to help you. You are fully connected to daily video and audio feeds so that you can make the right trade picks in real-time. Read the full Warrior Trading review here.
Pros
- Detailed real-time alerts
- Nicely arranged educational materials
- Very accurate trade picks
- Alerts are also sent through SMS and email
- Customer support is excellent
Cons
- The package is fairly expensive
- No data to back up the accuracy of the alerts
Are you new to the world of trading? Did you keep receiving alerts from other services, but are not exactly certain what to do with them? Here are some good stock trading platforms for you.
4. Trade Ideas
If you are on the lookout for one of the best trade scanners, then you might want to look into this one. Many day traders appreciate it for the fact that it is a standalone service – one that has many ideas to offer.
To put it simply, the platform uses a system that goes through dozens of opportunities in real time– bringing you the picks that are most suited for you. Furthermore, the continuous flow of ideas allows you to mix up your own strategy.
Ultimately, this platform provides a lot of flexibility and freedom – which is great for a beginner. Since you don’t need to sit through every trade, waiting for alerts, it allows you to go through your daily life while perfecting your trading skills. Read the full Trade Ideas review here or check out the latest Trade Ideas promo code here.
Pros
- You have the freedom to learn at your own pace
- You get real-time alerts
- The platform features great educational lessons
- User-friendly and perfect for beginners
Cons
- The flow of ideas might be slightly overwhelming
5. Day Trading Academy
If you want to actually learn about the trading world without just relying on software or other fancy platforms, then this one is the perfect choice for this. It is what many people would call the “bare-knuckle approach” into the craft of trading.
To put it simply, this service focuses mostly on self-learning so that you may use what you know in day to day trading. They teach you the basics – which is something that every beginner should take advantage of.
That being said, if you are looking for a quick trade, this might not be a good place to look into for alerts. However, if you want to learn more about how to make the right picks yourself – without the help of a robot – then this trading platform is just perfect for you. Read the full Day Trading Academy review here.
Pros
- Great focus on self-learning
- Features many experienced traders and moderators
- Transparency is promoted
- Legitimate trading service
- A lot of the emphasis is placed on the beginners
Cons
- You need to put in quite a lot of effort to learn everything in the trade
- Emphasis is not placed a lot on alerts
What Is a Stock Picking Service?
This is something that has been designed for investors to help them find good stocks through day to day alerts – the ones that will help them outperform the market. These platforms will help both those that are just beginning in the world of trading and those that have decided to make a living out of it.
These programs generally include videos and chat rooms for people tolearn, but also to further dive into the world of online trading. They represent the perfect place for you to find strategies, ideas, and a lot of tips to understand the overall trading topic. For beginner day traders, it gives them a jumpstart – whereas, for experienced day traders, it ensures that it keeps them on edge.
Things to Look For in a Stock Picking Service
When you are looking for a good stock picks service, there are a few things that you might want to consider first. While bearing in mind that these programs sell recommendations and advice rather than clear-cut results (the latter is up to you), it’s important to choose the one that has the most to offer. Here is what every user needs to keep an eye out for.
1. General Market Conditions
Most stocks move up along with the broad market – which means that if you see the S&P 500 going up, it’s very likely that the individual stocks will be going up as well. Every service can be a winner in a strong pull marker, so instead of looking at its current results, look at who has the best stock picking record. This way, you will see whether its results are based on market conditions or on its actual efficiency.
2. Win Rates
Such a program/platform will have its own ways of calculating the performance. Some will keep a close eye on cumulative performance, others on selective performance. Both have their advantages and drawbacks, and may not always show accurate results – but when put together, it may give you a pretty good idea of the win rate. Nathan Bear from Weekly Money Multiplier has the best win-rate we have ever seen. Read the full Weekly Money Multiplier review here.
3. Timeframes
Some of these programs can give you results in months, whereas others can be fruitful in more than a year or two. Regardless, every quality time stock requires that it has a time frame. Make sure that this time frame lines up with yours (for example, a younger investor might have a different time frame in comparison to one that is nearing retirement).
4. Risk Management
Bear in mind that if you opt for such a program, you are not excused from the risk management responsibility. Since each investor features different risk thresholds to stock volatility, you need to make sure that you can stomach it – and that you also have a good risk management strategy to rely on. No matter if you avoid volatile stocks, take small positions, or cut your losses early, you need to have a good way to manage risk.
5. Costs
You do not have to pay loads of money for a monthly service – which is why you may want to choose the best stock picking websites based on their costs. If you are a beginner in the world of online stocks trading, then you might not want to throw a big investment right off – but instead, go for a basic package. You may work your way from there, and then go on to the premium packages as you get better.
6. Options Included
What does this service have in comparison to others? Does it have any alerts? How many of the professionals involved in trading actually join the chatroom every day? Does it have a library with video lessons? Depending on whether you are a beginner or a pro, these options can make the difference between a successful investing spree and a failing one.
Types of Stock Picking Services
When it comes to these types of programs, there are two options that you may go for. It’s important that you go for the ones that meet your requirements so that you may get your money’s worth. Here is what you may choose from:
1. Research Platforms
A good number of programs take the shape of research platforms. They do not exactly tell you when you should be buying and selling stocks – but they will provide a variety of tools to help you find these opportunities. For instance, software companies may provide scanners for you to find unique opportunities.
2. Investment Services
Unlike research platforms, these are the services that will recommend any long-term investments to you. They provide buy-and-sell entries, making it simple for a user to copy the trades of another investor. They also put great emphasis on alerts.
Final Thoughts
Finding the best stock picking services is not going to be easy – particularly considering how many good ones we have on board. However, with the proper research and an analysis of your own trading habits, it should be quite easy to find a good program. No matter if you are looking for alerts or lessons, there has never been a better time to enter the world of day trading.